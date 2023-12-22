WBJEE 2024 Information Bulletin released at wbjeeb.nic.in, check exam date here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the information bulletin today, December 22. Candidates who wish to appear for WBJEE 2024 can download the Information bulletin from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 Information Bulletin released at wbjeeb.nic.in

As per the information bulletin, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination-2024 (WBJEE-2024) is scheduled to be conducted on April 28. Paper-I (Mathematics) will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WBJEE 2024 examination fee: The Examination Fee is ₹500 for General Male candidates and ₹400 for General Female and all Male candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW. The examination fee is ₹300 for all Female candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC.

For admission to undergraduate programs in engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering/technological institutes in the state of West Bengal, WBJEEB will conduct the OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) in 2024–25.

WBJEE 2024 age limit: The lower age of the candidates should be 17 years and the upper age of the candidates should be 25 years.

WBJEE 2024: Know how to download Information Bulletin

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Information Bulletin WBJEE 2024”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the Information Bulletin

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.