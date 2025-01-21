WBJEE 2025 registration begins tomorrow, important dates, other details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will begin the online registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) tomorrow, January 22, at wbjeeb.nic.in. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam will be held on April 27.

Candidates will be able to access the WBJEE 2025 application form at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Before applying for the test, candidates should check the information bulletin to know the eligibility conditions.

WBJEE 2025 application fee is ₹500 for general males, ₹400 for general females and ₹300 for third-gender candidates.

The application fee for SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates is ₹400. For female candidates of these categories, it is ₹300, and for third-gender candidates, it is ₹200.

The entrance examination has two papers. Paper 1 (Mathematics) will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27, and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Candidates who appear for both papers will be eligible for both general (GMR) and pharmacy merit lists (PMR), making them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only. Candidates appearing for only paper 1 are not eligible for any rank.

The exam will be held offline and taken on OMR sheers. Candidates need to attempt the exam using a blue or black ballpoint pen. They are not required to bring the pen on their own, as it will be provided by the WBJEEB.

How to apply for WBJEE 2025 when the window opens?

Go to the board's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Open the WBJEE 2025 registration or application link given on the home page. First, register and get your login details.

Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Submit your form along with the required documents and the exam fee. Download and save the confirmation page.

For further details about WBJEE 2025, candidates can check the board's official website.