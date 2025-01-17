Menu Explore
WBJEE 2025 registration begins on January 22 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check complete schedule here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 17, 2025 04:49 PM IST

WBJEE 2025 registration process will begin on January 22, 2025. The complete schedule is given here. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will begin the WBJEE 2025 registration on January 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 registration begins on January 22, check complete schedule (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)
WBJEE 2025 registration begins on January 22, check complete schedule (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The last date to apply for the engineering entrance examination is February 23, 2025. The online correction window will open on February 25 and will close on February 27, 2025.

The WBJEE admit card will be available on the official website for download from April 17, 2025 and can be downloaded till April 27, 2025.

The examination will be held on April 27, 2025. WBJEE 2025 will be held in two shifts: Paper I will be held on the first shift from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper II will be held on the second shift from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WBJEE 2025 registration: How to apply

All the eligibile candidates who want to apply for WBJEE 2025 can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE 2025 registration link and a new page will open.

3. Now register yourself and login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE 2025 application fee is 500 for general male, 400 for general female and 300 for third gender candidates. SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates, the application fee is 400. For female candidates of these categories, the fee is 300 and for third gender candidates, it is 200. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

WBJEE schedule here

Exam and College Guide
