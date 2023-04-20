WBJEE admit card 2023 releasing today on wbjeeb.nic.in, check steps to download

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to issue admit cards for the WBJEE 2023 today, April 20. Candidates who have registered for the state-leve entrance test can download it from the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 30.

There are two papers of WBJEE. The first paper for Mathematics will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the second paper for Physics and Chemistry will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

A candidate can take either both papers or only paper 2. Those who take both papers will be considered for General Merit Rank (GMR) and those who take paper 2 are considered for Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Candidates with PMR can apply for admission to Pharmacy courses only, except for Jadavpur University.

WBJEE is held at state-level for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different universities, government colleges and self financing institutes.

Steps to download WBJEE 2023 admit card

Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Open the WBJEE 2023 tab.

Open the admit card download link.

Enter your credentials and login.

Download the admit card.