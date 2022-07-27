WBJEE ANM, GNM result 2022 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's the link to check result

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the result of the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2022 examinations. Candidates who took the WBJEE ANM, GNN exam can download their scorecards/rankcards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 OMR-based exams were held on June 12 and the answer keys were released on July 15.

Here's the direct link to check the result

WBJEE ANM, GNM result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth, pin and submit

The WBJEE ANM, GNM rank card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

WBJEEB is conducted for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON