WBJEE result 2022 tomorrow, check how to download West Bengal JEE mark sheets
competitive exams

WBJEE result 2022 tomorrow, check how to download West Bengal JEE mark sheets

WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal JEE results will be declared on June 17 at wbjeeb.nic.in. 
WBJEE result 2022 tomorrow, check how to download West Bengal JEE mark sheets(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17. Once announced, students can check West Bengal JEE results on wbjeeb.nic.in. 

“Results of WBJEE-2022 will be declared on 17.06.2022,” reads a message on the official site. 

To check WBJEE results, candidates have to login with their application number and password. Here are the steps to follow:

How to check WBJEE result 2022

  1. Go to wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. Click on the WBJEE 2022 tab. 
  3. Find and click on the link for WBJEE-2022 result. 
  4. Login with your application number and password or other required credentials. 
  5. Submit and view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet. Take a printout of the result page. 

While WBJEE result date has been confirmed, the exact time when results will be declared is not confirmed. As seen in previous years, WBJEEB may hold a press conference to announce results and names of toppers, following which result link will be activated on the exam website. 

After WBJEE results, selected candidates can apply for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses through the counselling process. 

More details on WBJEE 2022 counselling will be published along with results. 

