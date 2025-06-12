WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download West Bengal JEE scores when out

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to check result when out. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, is expected to soon release the WBJEE 2025 results. When released, candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in....Read More

The WBJEE 2025 result will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry).

However, the board will not publish a rank list to ensure confidentiality to each candidate.

WBJEE 2025 was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts. Paper I (Mathematics) was held in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) was conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Following this, the provisional answer key was released and candidates could file objections by May 11, 2025. Candidates needed to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

The board will review the challenges, and a final decision will be taken.

WBJEE 2025 Results: How to check

Candidates can check their WBJEE 2025 result by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download WBJEE Result/Rank Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the WBJEE Result 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on WBJEE 2025 results, direct link, and more.