WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2023 Admit Card out at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2023 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences under graduate courses can download the admit card through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the admit card will be available on website from June 2 to June 11, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be conducted on June 11, 2023 in two shifts. Paper I will be conducted in first shift- from 11 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II will be conducted in second shift from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB for related details.

