Sun, Sept 21, 2025
WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 released at westbengalssc.com, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 08:31 am IST

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 have been released. The download link is given here. 

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11 and 12. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the provisional key through the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com.

The objection window opened on September 20 and will remain opened till September 25, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it on payment of 100/- per question. Each suggestion/objection must be accompanied by two authentic academic references.

Candidates will have to submit such suggestion/objection through the log in page of the application portal. The fee paif will be refunded if suggestions/ objections are proved to be valod as per the opinion of the expert committee.

Direct link to download WBSSC Answer Key 2025

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBSSC.

2. Click on answer key link and a new page will open.

3. Click on the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBSSC.

Exam and College Guide
