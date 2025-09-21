The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11 and 12. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the provisional key through the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com. WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 released at westbengalssc.com, download link here

The objection window opened on September 20 and will remain opened till September 25, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it on payment of ₹100/- per question. Each suggestion/objection must be accompanied by two authentic academic references.

Candidates will have to submit such suggestion/objection through the log in page of the application portal. The fee paif will be refunded if suggestions/ objections are proved to be valod as per the opinion of the expert committee.

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBSSC.

2. Click on answer key link and a new page will open.

3. Click on the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBSSC.