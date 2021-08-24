West Bengal Judicial Services prelims admit cards 2021 released at wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Judicial Services prelims admit card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the admit card of West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. The West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 admit card can be downloaded on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The WB Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021.

As per the official notification, the admitted candidates need to produce the printout of their e-admit cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specified examination. Candidates are advised to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such as Madhyamik or equivalent examination pass certificate/admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan card or UID No. card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or driving licence and the printout of e-admit card at the venue of the examination.

Direct link to download WB Judicial Service Prelims admit card 2021

Steps to download West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination admit card 2021:

Visit official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)" under 'Candidate's Corner'.

A new page will display on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, "ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021 [ ADVT. NO. 08/2021]".

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.