West Bengal Police constable prelims admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination to recruit constables and lady constables in the state police. Candidates who applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021 from 12 noon to 1pm.

Direct link to download West Bengal constable prelims admit card 2020

How to download West Bengal constable prelims admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment" on 'Recruitment' section.

Click on the 'Get Details' link that reads, "Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020".

Now click on the 'Get Details' link that reads, "Download e-Admit Cards".

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PRELIMINARY WRITTEN TEST FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLES/LADY CONSTABLES IN WEST BENGAL POLICE - 2020".

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials.

The admit card will display on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.