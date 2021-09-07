Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / West Bengal Police constable prelims admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in
competitive exams

West Bengal Police constable prelims admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police constable prelims admit card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination to recruit constables and lady constables in the state police.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:26 PM IST
West Bengal Police constable prelims admit card: Candidates who applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.(File)

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination to recruit constables and lady constables in the state police. Candidates who applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021 from 12 noon to 1pm.

Direct link to download West Bengal constable prelims admit card 2020

How to download West Bengal constable prelims admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment" on 'Recruitment' section.

Click on the 'Get Details' link that reads, "Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020".

Now click on the 'Get Details' link that reads, "Download e-Admit Cards".

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PRELIMINARY WRITTEN TEST FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLES/LADY CONSTABLES IN WEST BENGAL POLICE - 2020".

RELATED STORIES

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials.

The admit card will display on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbprb west bengal police constable exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC MTS paper 1 exam from October 5, admit cards expected soon

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 admit card expected this month

JEECUP Answer Key 2021 released on jeecup.nic.in, download link here 

NEET UG Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download 
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP