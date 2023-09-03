The West Bengal College Service Commission will end the registration process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test, WB SET 2023 today September 3. Candidates who have not appeared yet can do the same through the official website at www.wbcsconline.in.

West Bengal SET 2023: Today last date to apply at www.wbcsconline.in

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on August 31. The online application process commenced on August 1. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from September 9 to September 11. The West Bengal SET 2023 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 17.

West Bengal SET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.wbcsconline.in.

On the homepage, click on the “01.08.2023: Apply for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST (ADVT. NO. 25/SET)”

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.