Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / XAT 2023 admit card released on xatonline.in, direct link & how to download

XAT 2023 admit card released on xatonline.in, direct link & how to download

competitive exams
Published on Dec 27, 2022 08:15 AM IST

XAT 2023 admit card has been published. Candidates can download it from xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 admit card released on xatonline.in, direct link & hot to download(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has issued admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Applicants can download their admit cards from xatonline.in.

The management entrance exam will be held on January 8, 2023 and results are expected on January 23.

Direct link to download XAT 2023 admit card

How to download XAT 2023 admit card

Visit the exam portal at xatonline.in.

On the home page, the admit card download link will be displayed.

Open it and login with the asked credentials.

Download the admit card and take printout.

XAT is held for admission to management courses at XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses. In addition, XAT scores are accepted by 160+ MBA colleges, including XIMB, IMI, IMT, TAPMI, Great Lakes and GIM Goa.

As per an official statement, 98,242 candidates have applied for XAT 2023, which is 25% more than XAT 2022.

Of the total applicants, 63.78% are male candidates and 36.21% are female candidates, as informed by the institute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
xlri admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP