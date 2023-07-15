XAT 2024 registration begins at xatonline.in, know how to register
XLRI Jamshedpur has started the application process for XAT 2024. Candidates can register at xatonline.in. The registration fee is Rs. 2100.
XLRI Jamshedpur has begun the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 on July 15. Interested candidates can register for the XAT 2024 at xatonline.in.
The XAT 2024 registration fee is Rs. 2100. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200 each. The application fee for Indian applicants for the PGDM(GM) via GMAT/GRE is Rs. 2500. The application fee for NRI/foreign candidates using the GMAT is Rs. 5000.
XAT 2024: Know how to register
Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application
Fill in XAT 2024 applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Keep a copy of the XAT application form for future reference.
The XAT 2024 examination will be conducted this year on January 7, 2024, a Sunday. The XAT 2024 exam will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.