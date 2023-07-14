Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
XAT 2024 registration begins tomorrow at xatonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 04:57 PM IST

XLRI Jamshedpur will open registration for XAT 2024 on July 15. The exam will be conducted on January 7, 2024, in various cities across India.

XLRI Jamshedpur will begin the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 on July 15. Candidates who are keen and eligible can apply for the XAT 2024 at xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 registration begins tomorrow at xatonline.in

This year XAT 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The XAT 2024 will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM and the duration of the XAT 2024 exam is 3 hours 30 minutes.

XAT registration form 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the XAT application form for future reference.

In the following cities across India, the XAT 2024 will be held.

Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Er Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, and Naharlagun are some names for these cities.

