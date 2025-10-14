Xavier School of Management has opened the XAT 2026 correction window on October 14, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in Xavier Aptitude Test application form can find the direct link through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2026 correction window opens at xatonline.in, make modifications till October 16

The official website reads, "Application edit window will be open from October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (09:00 am). This 48-hour window will allow registered candidates to review and correct any errors in their submitted application forms."

Direct link to make corrections

XAT 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make the changes required.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The XAT 2026 registration process is underway. The last date to apply is December 5, 2025. The admit card will be available for download tentatively on December 20, 2025. The XAT exam will be held on January 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The registration fee is ₹2200/- for XAT 2026. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.