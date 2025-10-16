XAT 2026: Last day to make corrections in application forms, make edits via direct link here

Xavier School of Management will close the XAT 2026 correction window on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Candidates who are yet to make corrections in Xavier Aptitude Test application form have their last chance to do so on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2026: Application correction window closes on October 16, 2025, at 9 AM. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The application correction window will be active till 9 AM of October 16, 2025, as per the official website.

The 48-hour window, which opened on October 14, 2025, was aimed at allowing registered candidates to review and correct any errors in their submitted application forms.

DIRECT LINK TO MAKE XAT 2026 APPLICATION CORRECTIONS

It may be mentioned here that the XAT 2026 registration process is still on, and the last date to apply is December 5, 2025.

As per the schedule, the XAT admit card 2026 will be available for download tentatively on December 20, 2025, and the exam will be held on January 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will need to pay ₹2200 to register for XAT 2026. Those interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

XAT 2026: Steps to make corrections

Candidates can make corrections in their application forms by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the login link.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check the application form and make the necessary changes.

5. Submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of XAT.