Cosplay is Delhi University’s popular pick for fresher parties this season

Delhi University’s annual season of college and department fresher parties is in full swing now! And, much like every year, this year too, the parties have some pretty interesting themes. But, the one theme that is a rage this time around is Cosplay. Cosplay, short for costume play —where participants dress up as their favourite pop culture characters — has been quite the thing especially since the Capital started hosting Comic Cons, and DU students seemed to have caught on to the trend, and hard. While last year too had few colleges hosting fresher parties with this theme, this year seems to be the year of cosplay in the varsity.

“Our Fresher’s theme this year around is ‘Cosplay dream: Fiction Fiesta’. We shortlisted a couple of themes, and it came down to this one. Fiction is nothing more than a collection of imaginary events experienced by imaginary characters in imaginary worlds, so it just made sense. And, what better way to get to know each other than dressing up as characters you most connect to and finding your people, your community through the shared magic of stories, right?” says Shagun Agarwal, Vice President of the Department of Psychology, Jesus and Mary College.

The BCom, BCom (Hons) and Sociology Department of Hindu College too seem to love the idea of cosplaying. “It was very difficult to decide the theme for freshers this year. We had a lot of ideas and weren’t able to decide. So we ultimately came up with a voting procedure for the top 3 ideas and Cosplay dominated the results greatly with 52% votes. In the end it turned out to be very amusing too,” says Siddhanth Bagaria, president of the Bcom Department, Hindu College.

The sociology department of Hindu wanted to give the theme their own spin and thus decided to extend the cosplay to characters that are beyond just comics or pop culture. “We wanted our freshers to dress up as any person or character they related to the most. Be it Paaro from Devdas, Bellatrix from Harry Potter or Anjali from k3g. It felt like a mini comic con. People easily bonded over their favorite characters, shared their dialogues, and all of this created a really fun atmosphere,” says Meha Rawat a student of Sociology, Hindu College. “The theme, Cosplay, was good because it accommodated creativity in a way that we had students dressed up as Frieda Kahlo, Shahrukh Khan from Raees, and Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight-all under the same roof. I went as Chulbuli Pandey, I mean dressed as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg but I played on the name and made it Chulbuli,” says Madonna, a fresher from Hindu College.

Fuchchas dressed up as Joker, Chulbuli Pandey and Piku for their fresher party.

What makes it even interesting is that fuchchas love the idea of cosplay so much, that they are even campaigning (or wishing) for their department to choose the theme. “The Fresher’s theme of our college this year is ‘Hawaiian’. I like the concept, but really wanted them to choose Cosplay as the theme since it is super cool and gives us a wide variety of characters to choose from. I’m a Marvel fan, and would’ve loved to dress up as Black Widow if they had chosen the theme,” Kaavya Bajaj a first year student of Sociology from Jesus and Mary College.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 12:16 IST