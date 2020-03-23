e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid -19: IISER-Berhampur, ITI jointly manufacture hand sanitisers for Odisha govt employee

Covid -19: IISER-Berhampur, ITI jointly manufacture hand sanitisers for Odisha govt employee

The hand sanitisers were produced at an IISER laboratory by Panigrahy and three other staff of the ITI along with faculty members of the institute’s Department of Chemistry, he said.

education Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
(REUTERS)
         

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur and an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have jointly produced hand sanitisers for distribution to Odisha government employees who are on duty amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

“We have produced around 350 bottles of 30 ml hand sanitisers for use by on-duty government employees. We will hand these over to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation for distribution,” ITI principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said.

The hand sanitisers were produced at an IISER laboratory by Panigrahy and three other staff of the ITI along with faculty members of the institute’s Department of Chemistry, he said.

“As there is an acute shortage of hand sanitisers in the market due to sudden rise in demand, we have decided to give them away to government employees for free,” Panigrahy said.

Moreover, in view of the demand for hand sanitisers, some traders in the town are selling products of much inferior quality at higher prices, he said.

The hand sanitisers have been produced as per World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, said Rakesh Pathak, head of the Department of Chemistry of IISER, Berhampur. PTI COR SKN ACD ACD

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News