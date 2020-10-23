e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CTET 2020 date not yet announced, don’t believe in fake message being circulated: CBSE

CTET 2020 date not yet announced, don’t believe in fake message being circulated: CBSE

CTET 2020 date has not been announced yet. CBSE on Friday cautioned students against a fake notice regarding fresh date for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CTET 2020 date not yet announced: CBSE
CTET 2020 date not yet announced: CBSE
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday cautioned students against a fake notice regarding fresh date for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The board issued a statement saying that it has not announced any revised date for the exam after its June 25 notice saying that the next date of examination will be announced when situation becomes more conducive for conducting examinations.

“It is mentioned here that Board had issued a Public Notice dated 25.06.2020 informing that the next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive to conduct examinations. It is again clarified that CBSE has not yet announced the new date for the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). Public is hereby advised to visit CTET website for updates and announcement in this regard,” reads the official notice.

The online application process for CTET 2020 began on January 4. Initially, CTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on July 5, which had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. However, the revised dates for the CTET 2020 has not yet been announced.

Candidates are advised to follow the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in to get authentic updates regarding the exam and not fall prey to fake news.

.

top news
India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In