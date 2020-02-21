CTET 2020 registration date extended, here are the details

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 18:08 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submitting online application for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The last date to apply has been extended to March 2 and the last date to pay the fees has been extended to March 5 till 3.30pm. Earlier the last date to apply was February 24.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on July 5, 2020. The test will be conducted in 112 cities all over the country.

Candidates applying for the exam should read the information bulletin properly. It containing details about the exam, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates.

Visit the official CTET website at www.ctet.nic.in to apply online.

The official notification for the CTET July 2020 examination can accessed by clicking here.

How to submit online application for CTET July 2020 examination:

Step 1: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration no/application no

Step 4: Upload scanned images of latest photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference