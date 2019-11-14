e-paper
CTET admit card 2019 to be released soon at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download

CTET admit card 2019: The thirteenth edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, 2019 in 110 cities all over the country.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:04 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The thirteenth edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, 2019 in 110 cities all over the country.
The thirteenth edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, 2019 in 110 cities all over the country. (HT file)
         

The thirteenth edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, 2019 in 110 cities all over the country. The admit cards for the CTET December 2019 exams is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a few days.

The official notification for CTET December 2019 exam says that the tentative date for release of admit card for the exam is third week of November.

CTET December 2019: How to download the admit card after it is out

1) Visit the official website of CTET 2) Click on the link for CTET December 2019 admit card 3) Fill in the details including registration number and date of birth/ password and submit 4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 4) Take a print out of the CTET 2019 admit card and save it on your computer too.

Read the instructions on the admit card carefully. The CTET December 2019 result will be declared Within six weeks from the date of the examination.

