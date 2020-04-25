e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Decision about college exams only after UGC directions: govt

Decision about college exams only after UGC directions: govt

No decision had been taken about conducting examinations online, said Samant, minister for Higher and Technical Education, in a statement here.

education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
         

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the decision about when to hold university and college examinations in Maharashtra will be taken after instructions come from the University Grants Commission (UGC), state minister Uday Samant said on Friday.

No decision had been taken about conducting examinations online, said Samant, minister for Higher and Technical Education, in a statement here.

He held a video conference with vice chancellors of non-agriculture universities on Friday, the statement said.

The COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown has affected the examination schedules of several universities and colleges.

“Decision will be taken only after instructions from the UGC....online teaching is on. But no decision has been taken about conducting examinations online,” Samant said.

“Students will be informed about examinations. No student will be deprived of opportunity to appear for examination,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Universities are prepared to conduct examinations at their level, Samant added.

He also informed that coronavirus testing laboratories will be set up in all the universities (barring agriculture varsities).

One such laboratory has already been set up at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded, he said.

Setting up of laboratories at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Aurangabad) and Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (Amravati) was in final stages, the statement said.

Savitribai Phule University (Pune) has come up with low-cost ventilators which will be used at five hospitals, the statement said.

Samant also suggested that varsities donate some of their funds to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for COVID-19.

PTI ENM KRK KRK

top news
Coronavirus updates: 1,429 new cases, 57 deaths recorded in India in last 24 hours
Coronavirus updates: 1,429 new cases, 57 deaths recorded in India in last 24 hours
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
China sent team including medical experts to advise on Kim Jung Un: Report
China sent team including medical experts to advise on Kim Jung Un: Report
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India
Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News