e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Delhi CM’s swearing- in ceremony has to be attended by Delhi govt teachers: DoE circular

Delhi CM’s swearing- in ceremony has to be attended by Delhi govt teachers: DoE circular

The circular also says attendance will be compiled at the entry gates of the Ramlila Maidan, where CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers will take oath on February 16.

education Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a meeting with newly-elected party MLAs at former's residence, in New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a meeting with newly-elected party MLAs at former's residence, in New Delhi (HT File)
         

Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular to its officials and teachers and principals of Delhi government schools to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers on Sunday, a move slammed by opposition leaders.

The circular also says attendance will be compiled at the entry gates of the Ramlila Maidan, where CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers will take oath on February 16.

In a tweet, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which has won elections by making announcement of freebies, has enough MLAs but not public support.” “With the fear of people not attending the swearing-in ceremony, the government has issued a diktat to 30,000 teachers to mandatorily attend,” he added.

Delhi Congress’s chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma took to Twitter to say, “A government order has been issued asking government school teachers to reach at the Arvind Kejriwal government’s oath-taking ceremony. It is clear that power is being ‘misused’ to gather a crowd for the swearing-in ceremony.” Sharma urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take cognisance of it, saying it was a matter of enquiry.

Responding to the allegations, a senior DoE official said, “The circular should be taken on face value. They have been invited as an honour to their contribution to the education model of the AAP government.” The official, however, did not comment on whether it was mandatory for the invitees to attend the event or not.

tags
top news
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under public safety act
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under public safety act
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
‘100 points’: Ahead of Tests, Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for India
‘100 points’: Ahead of Tests, Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for India
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News