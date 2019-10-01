e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

DMK Student wing protest inclusion of Bhagwad Gita in Anna University curriculum

Anna University has included a paper on ‘Bhagwad Gita’ for the engineering students. and one of the major demand by DMK student wing is related to retraction of this move by the University.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tamil Nadu
Mritunjay Kumar, Archivist showing Miniature “Shrimad Bhagwad Gita” Historical books
Mritunjay Kumar, Archivist showing Miniature “Shrimad Bhagwad Gita” Historical books (HT File)
         

The students wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged imposition of Sanskrit in Anna University and other issues.

Anna University has included a paper on ‘Bhagwat Geeta’ for the engineering students. and one of the major demand by DMK student wing is related to retraction of this move by the University.

“DMK president MK Stalin had condemned Anna University’s imposition of Bhagwad Gita for students of Anna University. The central government is continuously imposing the language issue and we condemn this. Each state should raise voice for their mother tongue,” Ezhilarasan, student wing district secretary said.

“Definitely the protest is in its initial stage. We will continue to protest until Anna University removes Bhagawad Geeta from the syllabus. It is not a need for an engineering student,” he added.

The protesters also demanded the retraction of the New Education Policy under which Standard 5 and 8 students need to give a public exam. They also demanded inclusion of Tamil as a medium for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 2 question paper.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:37 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News