‘Don’t act against students who took out Tiranga Yatra’: BJP leader to AMU VC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Aligarh Raghuraj Singh on Sunday said the state government would recommend action against the vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) if the university administration acted against students who participated in Tiranga Yatra on the campus.

“There is nothing unconstitutional in holding Tiranga Yatra. Therefore, there was no logic of issuing show cause notice to students attending it. If the AMU VC still takes any action against students, the state government will recommend to the Centre to initiate action against him,” Singh said.

On the eve of Republic Day, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam had written to the union minister for human resource development Prakash Javdekar to seek clarification from the AMU administration for serving show cause notice to students who participated in Tiranga Yatra.

“Many a times, the AMU administration invites people who issue anti-national statements but acts against those holding programmes in national interest,” Gautam had alleged.

“I request the minister to seek clarification from AMU administration as to under what mindset such a notice was issued to students who took out Tiranga Yatra. Is organising a patriotic event unconstitutional in any part of India?” he asked.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 08:11 IST