85 IIT Bombay students bag 1 crore package through campus placements

Phase I of the placement season 2023-24 at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay ended with 85 students securing ₹1 crore package through campus placements at the institute. According to IIT Bombay, 388 domestic and international organisations participated in the campus placements.(Arne Hückelheim / Wikimedia Commons)

According to IIT Bombay, top recruiters like Accenture, Airbus, Air India, Apple, Arthur D. Little, Bajaj, Barclays, Cohesity, Da Vinci, DHL, Fullerton, Future First, GE-ITC, Global Energy and Environ and Google visited the campus for the placement season.

"International offers with locations in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore and Hong Kong were 63. Accepted job offers with CTC greater than ₹1 crore per annum were 85," the institute said.

The highest number of placement offers were rolled out to the students of the Engineering & Technology, IT / Software, Finance / Banking / Fintech, Management Consulting, Data Science and Analytics, Research and Development and Design sectors.

According to IIT Bombay, 388 domestic and international organisations participated in the campus placements and companies were slotted in a way to ensure firms are maximally spread out to reduce stress on students and also minimise cross offers.

1,340 offers had been made till December 20 2023, which resulted in 1,188 students getting placed. Which includes the seven students placed in PSUs as well as 297 PPOs via internships, of which 258 were accepted, informed the institute.