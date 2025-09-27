Edit Profile
    AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Apply for 88 faculty posts, check key details

    AIIMS Gorakhpur is recruiting 88 faculty members across various departments. The online application process is open until October 26, 2025.

    Updated on: Sep 27, 2025 8:13 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for 88 faculty positions on direct recruitment, deputation, and contractual basis. The vacancies are provisional and subject to variation. The online application process is underway and will continue till October 26, 2025.

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for 88 faculty positions on direct recruitment, deputation, and contractual basis. (File)

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

    A total of 88 vacancies are available:

    Professor: 21

    Additional Professor: 15

    Associate Professor: 28

    Assistant Professor: 24

    Departments with openings include Anaesthesia, Cardiology, General Medicine, Radiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Trauma & Emergency Medicine and more. Reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD candidates will follow Government of India rules.

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Eligibility and Age Limit

    Professor/Additional Professor: Maximum 58 years

    Associate/Assistant Professor: Maximum 50 years

    Age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, government servants and ex-servicemen is applicable as per norms.

    Teaching and research experience as per National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines is mandatory. Super-speciality posts require DM or MCh qualifications.

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

    Selected candidates will receive pay as per the 7th Central Pay Commission:

    Professor: Level-14A (Rs.1,68,900 – Rs.2,20,400)

    Additional Professor: Level-13A2+ (Rs.1,48,200 – Rs.2,11,400)

    Associate Professor: Level-13A1+ Rs. 1,38,300 – Rs.2,09,200)

    Assistant Professor: Level-12 (Rs.1,01,500 – Rs.1,67,400)

    For contractual appointments, monthly pay ranges from Rs.2,00,000 to Rs. 2,20,000 depending on the post.

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

    Online Form: Submit applications through the Google form link https://forms.gle/br5aEnxMX17Uc8N79 by October 26, 2025.

    Documents: Upload scanned copies of educational certificates, experience proof, and caste/category certificates in PDF format.

    Hard Copy: Send a signed printout with self-attested documents by Speed/Registered Post to:

    Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Gorakhpur, Administrative Block, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur – 273008

    The envelope must be marked “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……”

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

    General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 2,000

    SC/ST: Rs. 500

    No fee for PwD, deputation applicants and retired faculty.

    Fees should be paid online to the State Bank of India, Giradharganj branch (Account No: 42368584553, IFSC: SBIN0018457).

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

    A Search-cum-Selection Committee will screen applications and shortlist candidates for an interview in Gorakhpur. No TA/DA will be provided.

    Key Dates

    Application Opens: September 27, 2025

    Last Date to Apply: October 26, 2025

    For detailed conditions and updates, visit https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/current-notices/ or email faculty2recruitment2022@gmail.com

    Note: Read the notification carefully before applying.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes