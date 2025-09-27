AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Apply for 88 faculty posts, check key details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for 88 faculty positions on direct recruitment, deputation, and contractual basis. The vacancies are provisional and subject to variation. The online application process is underway and will continue till October 26, 2025. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for 88 faculty positions on direct recruitment, deputation, and contractual basis. (File)

AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Vacancies A total of 88 vacancies are available:

Professor: 21

Additional Professor: 15

Associate Professor: 28

Assistant Professor: 24

Departments with openings include Anaesthesia, Cardiology, General Medicine, Radiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Trauma & Emergency Medicine and more. Reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD candidates will follow Government of India rules.

Professor/Additional Professor: Maximum 58 years

Associate/Assistant Professor: Maximum 50 years

Age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, government servants and ex-servicemen is applicable as per norms.

Teaching and research experience as per National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines is mandatory. Super-speciality posts require DM or MCh qualifications.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale Selected candidates will receive pay as per the 7th Central Pay Commission:

Professor: Level-14A (Rs.1,68,900 – Rs.2,20,400)

Additional Professor: Level-13A2+ (Rs.1,48,200 – Rs.2,11,400)

Associate Professor: Level-13A1+ Rs. 1,38,300 – Rs.2,09,200)

Assistant Professor: Level-12 (Rs.1,01,500 – Rs.1,67,400)

For contractual appointments, monthly pay ranges from Rs.2,00,000 to Rs. 2,20,000 depending on the post.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online Form: Submit applications through the Google form link https://forms.gle/br5aEnxMX17Uc8N79 by October 26, 2025.

Documents: Upload scanned copies of educational certificates, experience proof, and caste/category certificates in PDF format.

Hard Copy: Send a signed printout with self-attested documents by Speed/Registered Post to:

Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Gorakhpur, Administrative Block, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur – 273008

The envelope must be marked “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……”

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Application Fee General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 2,000

SC/ST: Rs. 500

No fee for PwD, deputation applicants and retired faculty.

Fees should be paid online to the State Bank of India, Giradharganj branch (Account No: 42368584553, IFSC: SBIN0018457).

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Selection Process A Search-cum-Selection Committee will screen applications and shortlist candidates for an interview in Gorakhpur. No TA/DA will be provided.

Key Dates Application Opens: September 27, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 26, 2025

For detailed conditions and updates, visit https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/current-notices/ or email faculty2recruitment2022@gmail.com

Note: Read the notification carefully before applying.