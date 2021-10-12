Airports Authority of India offers graduate, diploma, ITI apprenticeship

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for graduate, diploma and ITI apprenticeships. The application forms for the apprenticeship are available on the website of AAI. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 31.

Regarding eligibility, the AAI has said that only Indian nationals from the northern region, who have passed degree/diploma in 2019 or after 2019 are eligible. The maximum age limit for these posts is 26 years as on September 30.

After selection, Trade (ITI) Apprentice will receive a monthly stipend of ₹9000. Graduate (Degree) and Technical (Diploma) apprentices will receive ₹15000 and ₹12000 per month, respectively.

ITI apprenticeship is being offered in Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Stenographer, Office Assistant, Finance and Electronics trades.

Graduate and diploma apprenticeships are being offered in civil, electrical, electronics, computer science, information technology, automobile, mechanical, aeronautics, aerospace and architect disciplines.

“Provisional selection of the candidates would be merit-based in the qualifying examination. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates/testimonials and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification through their registered email IDs only,” the AAI has said in the job notice.