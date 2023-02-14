AP High Court Civil Judge Exam 2022 dates out at hc.ap.nic.in, notice here

High Court of Andhra Pradesh has released AP High Court Civil Judge Exam 2022 dates. The written examination date notice is available to candidates on the official site of AP High Court at hc.ap.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted on March 18 and March 19, 2023 for Civil Law, Criminal Law and English (Translation and Essay Writing). The examination on March 18 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The March 19 exam will be held in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

The exam will be held at Dr YSR, ANU College of Engineering and Technology, Aacharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna University, Guntur-522510, Andhra Pradesh.

The admit card for the said examination will release on March 3, 2023 from the official website of High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

The screening test result was released on February 4, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the screening test can appear for the written examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts of Civil Judge in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP High Court.

