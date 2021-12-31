Assam DEE Recruitment 2021: Registration for 9354 Teaching posts ends today

Director of Elementary Education, Assam, or the DEE Assam will close down the registration process for Teaching posts on December 31, 2021. Candidates who qualified Assam TET that was conducted in the month of October 2021 can apply till today through the official site of rectteduassam.in. The registration process was started on September 27, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9354 posts in the organisation. The regular teachers working in LP School are not allowed to apply in any posts in LP Schools and regular teachers working in UP Schools are not allowed to apply in any posts in UP Schools. To apply for the posts candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

Assam DEE Recruitment 2021: How to apply for teachers post

Visit the official site of Directorate of Elementary Education Assam on rectteduassam.in.

Click on apply online link available on the page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application fees have been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have not yet received Teacher Eligibility Test certificate and marksheet can apply through their TET roll numbers.