Assam Grade 3 results announced, 11,324 candidates qualify

ByHT Education Desk
May 03, 2023 01:57 PM IST

A total of 9,21,634 candidates had applied for 11,510 grade 3 vacancies at 47 state government departments, SLRC has informed.

State Level Recruitment Commission Assam on Wednesday announced direct recruitment results for various Grade 3 posts in the state. The direct link to view these results is now available at sebaonline.org. Follow live updates on Assam Grade 3 result 2023, direct link.

SLRC Assam grade 3 result 2023 out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Of them, 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written tes which was conducted for three qualification levels: Graduate, HSSLC and HSLC, it added.

SLRC said that 11,324 candidates have qualified in Grade 3 results and are provisionally selected for appointment in various departments.

Candidates can check their individual results on the official website of SEBA: sebaonline.org and the Assam Government website: assam.gov.in using application number and password.

Direct link to check SLRC Assam grade 3 result 2023

How to check SLRC Assam grade 3 result 2023

  1. Go to sebaonline.org.
  2. Go to grade 3 recruitment.
  3. Open the result link.
  4. Login with application number, password.
  5. Check and download your result.

