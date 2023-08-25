Assam Police recruitment 2023: 332 SI, Constable and other posts notified

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Constable. The application process will commence on September 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 332 Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable posts at slprbassam.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 332 vacancies of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B) and 200 for Constable (B).

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 50 years.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 selection process: The results of the oral/interview will be used to make the selection. Preference will be given to those who have a background in Military Police or Special Forces, those with special skills, Training and those who are below 45 years of age.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.