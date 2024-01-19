Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization. Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 38 posts, details here (Mint Photo)

The registration process begins today, January 19 and will end on February 8, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

SC: 5 posts

ST: 2 posts

OBC: 10 posts

EWS: 3 posts

UR: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have graduation in any discipline from recognized University/ Institute. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates qualifying in the online test. The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 12 months (-1- year) of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC, ST & Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification here