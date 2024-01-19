close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 38 posts, details here

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 38 posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Bank of Baroda will recruit candidates for Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization.

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 38 posts, details here (Mint Photo)
Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 38 posts, details here (Mint Photo)

The registration process begins today, January 19 and will end on February 8, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Vacancy Details

  • SC: 5 posts
  • ST: 2 posts
  • OBC: 10 posts
  • EWS: 3 posts
  • UR: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have graduation in any discipline from recognized University/ Institute. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates qualifying in the online test. The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 12 months (-1- year) of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank.

Application Fees

The application fees is 600/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC, ST & Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On