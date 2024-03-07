 Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Registration for Managerial posts ends tomorrow - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Registration for Managerial posts ends tomorrow

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Registration for Managerial posts ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for various managerial posts on March 8, 2024.

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for various managerial posts on March 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the manager posts can find the link on the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Registration for Managerial posts ends tomorrow(Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Manager: 10 posts
  • Senior Manager: 9 posts
  • Chief Manager: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates qualifying in the online test. However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Direct link to apply here 

Detailed Notification here 

Exam and College Guide
