Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for various managerial posts on March 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the manager posts can find the link on the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Registration for Managerial posts ends tomorrow(Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 10 posts

Senior Manager: 9 posts

Chief Manager: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates qualifying in the online test. However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.