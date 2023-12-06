Bank of Baroda Senior Manager Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 posts at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Senior Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization. Bank of Baroda Senior Manager Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 posts (Reuters file photo)

The registration process begins today, December 6 and will end on December 26, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in all semesters/years OR post graduate/ MBA (Marketing & Finance) or equivalent professional qualification. The age limit should be between 28 to 37 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. The online test will comprise of 150 questions and the maximum marks is 225. The exam duration is for 150 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates and ₹100/- for SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether the online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BOB.

Detailed Notification here