Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Apply for 8853 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery
- Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Applications are invited for various posts of ANM. Last date to apply is July 21.
Bihar SHSB Recruitment: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited applications for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) . The application process began on July 1 and the last day to apply for the posts is July 21. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,853 vacancies.
Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SHSB.
Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Age Limit
For Unreserved and EWS candidates the age limit is 37 years
For Unreserved and EWS Female candidates the age limit is 40 years
For BC/ MBC(Male& Female) candidates, the age limit is 40 years
For SC/ST(Male& Female) candidates, the age limit is 42 years
10-year relaxation in age will be admissible to Divine Body applicant.
Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Educational Qualification
Candidates should possess the Diploma in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognised training institute. Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be registered in the ‘Bihar Nursing Registration Council’.
Monthly Salary for the post of ANM : ₹11,500
Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Application Fee
Male Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/BC/MBC have to pay ₹500 as application fee.
Female candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/BC/MBC category have to pay ₹250 as application fee.
Candidates from the SC/ST(Bihar Domicile) and PwD category have to pay ₹250 as application fee.
For more details check the notification on the official website of SHSB at http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/
-
‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments
-
This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?
-
Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics
-
Ever had trouble with a pressure cooker lid? This video may feel relatable