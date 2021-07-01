Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Apply for 8853 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery

Bihar SHSB Recruitment: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited applications for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) . The application process began on July 1 and the last day to apply for the posts is July 21. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,853 vacancies.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SHSB.

Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Age Limit

For Unreserved and EWS candidates the age limit is 37 years

For Unreserved and EWS Female candidates the age limit is 40 years

For BC/ MBC(Male& Female) candidates, the age limit is 40 years

For SC/ST(Male& Female) candidates, the age limit is 42 years

10-year relaxation in age will be admissible to Divine Body applicant.

Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess the Diploma in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognised training institute. Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be registered in the ‘Bihar Nursing Registration Council’.

Monthly Salary for the post of ANM : ₹11,500

Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Application Fee

Male Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/BC/MBC have to pay ₹500 as application fee.

Female candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/BC/MBC category have to pay ₹250 as application fee.

Candidates from the SC/ST(Bihar Domicile) and PwD category have to pay ₹250 as application fee.

For more details check the notification on the official website of SHSB at http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/

