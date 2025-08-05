Bihar Staff Selection Commission, BSSC, announces 1481 graduate-level vacancies, apply from August 18

BSSC CGL 2025: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has advertised 1,481 vacancies for various posts, which will be filled through the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (CGL 2025). The application process for this recruitment drive will begin on August 18 and end on September 17. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Staff Selection Commission, BSSC, announces 1481 graduate-level vacancies(Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

Eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and technical qualification are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification hosted on the official website for more details.

Candidates who are at least 21 years old and not more than 37 years old on the cut-off date can apply for these vacancies. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserve category candidates as per rules.

If the commission receives more than 40,000 applications, it will conduct an examination using objective-type questions to shortlist candidates.

Based on the preliminary examination, BSSC will shortlist candidates equal to five times the number of vacancies for the mains examination. The commission will publish a separate notification for the mains examination.

The preliminary examination will cover the following topics:

General studies General Science and Mathematics Mental ability test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability)

There will be 150 questions in the preliminary examination, each carrying four marks. Candidates need to attempt the paper within two hours and 15 minutes.

For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

The medium of the question paper in the preliminary examination will be Hindi and English. In the case of any dispute, the English version of the question will be treated as valid.

Candidates will be allowed to bring books – one each for the three topics – to the exam centre. BSSC said that only NCERT, BSEB and ICSE boards' textbooks will be allowed.

Guide books, photocopies of books, handwritten papers, notes, electronic devices, etc. will not be allowed inside the exam hall.