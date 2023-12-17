Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5793 Steno & other posts ends tomorrow

Bombay High Court will close the registration process to fill Stenographer and other posts on December 18, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5793 posts in the organization. Bombay High Court to recruit for 5793 Steno & other posts

The registration process was started on December 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Vacancy Details

Stenographer: 714 posts

Junior Clerk: 3495 posts

Peon/ Hamal: 1584 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. For Screening Test, Shorthand Test, Typing Test, Cleaning & Activeness Test and Interview according to the post of Stenographer (Grade-3), Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal shall be 35% marks for the General Category with relaxation of 5% marks for the candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class as specified by the Government.

Application Fees

The application fees for General category is ₹1000/- and for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class as specified by the Government, the application fees is ₹900/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bombay High Court.