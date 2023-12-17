close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5793 Steno & other posts ends tomorrow

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5793 Steno & other posts ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 17, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Bombay High Court will recruit candidates for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply till tomorrow, December 18, 2023.

Bombay High Court will close the registration process to fill Stenographer and other posts on December 18, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5793 posts in the organization.

Bombay High Court to recruit for 5793 Steno & other posts
Bombay High Court to recruit for 5793 Steno & other posts

The registration process was started on December 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vacancy Details

  • Stenographer: 714 posts
  • Junior Clerk: 3495 posts
  • Peon/ Hamal: 1584 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. For Screening Test, Shorthand Test, Typing Test, Cleaning & Activeness Test and Interview according to the post of Stenographer (Grade-3), Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal shall be 35% marks for the General Category with relaxation of 5% marks for the candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class as specified by the Government.

Application Fees

The application fees for General category is 1000/- and for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class as specified by the Government, the application fees is 900/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bombay High Court.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out