BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 87774 posts extended, notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024 registration date. The last date has been extended till February 26, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 87774 posts extended

As per the official notice, the last date to register, last date to pay the fee and online application end date is February 26, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 87774 posts of School Teachers in the organisation.

Vacancy Details Notice

Eligibility Criteria

‘Appearing’ candidates of CTET and STET will not be considered for this recruitment drive, it added.

The lower age limit for all vacancies is 18 years, except for secondary (classes 9, 10), senior secondary (classes 11, 12) and SC, ST welfare schools (classes 6-12), for which the lower age limit is 21 years. The upper age limit is 37 years for UR male, 40 for OBC, BC, UR female and 42 for SC and ST candidates.

How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees