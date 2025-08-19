Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recuitment drive will fill up 1121 posts in the organisation. BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1121 posts begins August 24 at rectt.bsf.gov.in

The registration process will begin on August 24 and will end on September 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. HC (RO): 910 posts

2. HC (RM): 211 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of PST and PET followed by computer based test and document verification.

The computer based test will be conducted in English and Hindi medium only. The MCQ type computer based test will be held for 2 hours. The exam will be conducted at the selected centres on the date and time fixed by HQ DG BSF. In the computer based test, MCQ paper, there will be 100 questions of 2 marks each.

The final merit list for HC (RO) will be prepared by considering the total marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) (200 marks) plus Dictation Test (50 marks) out of Total 250 marks subject to qualifying in the paragraph reading test.

The final merit list for HC (RM) will be prepared with total marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) out of 200 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), OBC and EWS categories for the post of HC(RO) & HC(RM) is ₹100/- for each post. The exam fee can be paid through net banking, credit/debit card and via nearest authorised common service centre.

No exam fee is required to be paid by the candidates belonging to exempted categories & Female candidates (i.e. candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF Departmental candidates, Ex-Servicemen and Compassionate Appointment). For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.