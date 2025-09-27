BSSC 2nd Inter Level CCE 2025: Notification out for 23,175 vacancies, check eligibility & more

Bihar Staff Selection Commission, BSSC, has released the official notification for Second Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in, when the link is activated. BSSC 2nd Inter Level CCE 2025: Check notification for 23,175 inter-level vacancies.

As per the official notification, the registration window will be reopened from October 15, 2025, and close on November 27, 2025. The examination payment window will close on November 25, 2025.

The commission said in the notice that the 10976 posts have been added, taking the total number to 23175 intermediate level vacancies. The decision was taken after request was made by 65 different departments/offices in Bihar.

Category-wise vacancies: As per the commission, following is the category-wise vacancy detail: General/Unreserved: 10142 Schedule Caste: 3212 Schedule Tribe: 219 Extremely Backward Class: 3974 Backward Class: 2562 Women from Backward Class: 767 Economically Weaker Sections: 2299 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent from an institute or board recognised under the Government of India/State Government.

They should also possess technical/preferred qualification for the posts applied.

Age Limit: Candidates should be minimum 18 years of age as on August 1, 2025. The maximum age limit for different categories is as follows:

Unreserved Male: 37 years Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class: 40 years Unreserved Female: 40 years SC/ST: 42 years PwD candidates: Relaxation of 10 years to maximum age limit. Documents required:

When submitting online applications, candidates will need to submit the following documents:

Class 10 or matriculation mark sheet and original certificate. Class 12 or intermediate mark sheet and original certificate. Mark sheet and original certificates for typing/computer knowledge Permanent residential certificate. Certificate of caste Disability certificate Certificate regarding relaxation in upper age limit. No objection certificate. Selection Process Candidates will have to first appear for a preliminary examination which will be objective in nature. There will be a total of 150 questions, carrying 4 marks each.

There will also be negative marking wherein 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 15 minutes, and the medium of language in the preliminary examination will be Hindi/English. Qualifying candidates will appear for the Mains exam.

Meanwhile, as per the commission, candidates who have registered previously will also be considered for the recruitment drive.