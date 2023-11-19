Central Bank of India to close applications for 192 Officer posts today

Central Bank of India Recruitment: Central Bank of India is going to end the application process for Officers in Specialist Category vacancies today, November 19. Interested candidates can submit their forms on the bank's website, centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments.

A total of 192 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive in the bank.

Vacancy details:

Information Technology scale V: 1

Information Technology scale III: 6

Information Technology scale II: 73

Information Technology scale I: 15

Risk Manager scale V: 1

Risk Manager scale IV: 1

Risk Manager scale I: 2

Financial Analyst scale III: 5

Financial Analyst scale II: 4

Law Officer scale II: 15

Credit Officer scale II: 50

CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II: 3

Security Officer scale I: 15

Librarian scale I: 1

There will be an online written exam followed by personal interview for shortlisting of candidates. The written test is likely to be held in the third or fourth week of December.

To apply for these posts, candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates and and women candidates of all categories have to pay ₹175 plus GST.

All other candidates have to pay ₹850 plus GST.

For eligibility criteria and other information, check the notice.