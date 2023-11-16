SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Live: Preliminary exam results awaited at sbi.co.in, updates here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Live: State Bank of India will release SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. sbi po prelims result 2023 live updates: sbi po preliminary result, scorecard, direct link at sbi.co.in

The Bank has not announced any date and time of the release of the SBI PO Prelims result. However, as per the official notification, the results will be announced in November/December 2023.

The online preliminary examination was conducted in November 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.