CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 posts on cisfrectt.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable/Fire posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CISF on cisfrectt.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1149 posts in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) Mode, Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (DME/RME). After completion of PET/PST and Written Examination, State and category wise merit lists namely Un-reserved, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and ESM will be drawn.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply online by paying ₹100/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CISF.