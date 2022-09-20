Home / Education / Employment News / Coal India Limited to recruit 108 Medical Executive posts, details here

Coal India Limited to recruit 108 Medical Executive posts, details here

employment news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 06:25 PM IST

Coal India Limited will recruit candidates for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from September 29 to October 29, 2022.

Coal India Limited to recruit 108 Medical Executive posts, details here
Coal India Limited to recruit 108 Medical Executive posts, details here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Coal India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Coal India at coalindia.in. The registration process will begin on September 29 and will end on October 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Sr. Medical Specialist: 39 Posts
  • Sr. Medical Officer: 68 Posts
  • Sr. Medical Officer (Dental): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years for General/UR.

Sr.Medical Officer(including Dental) /Medical Specialist in E3 Grade)is 35 years for General/UR

Selection Process

The mode of selection will be based on personal interview as laid down in the “Policy for Decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/Subsidiary level” as available in CIL website.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to Dy. GM(Personnel)/HoD(EE), at Executive Establishment Department, 2 nd Floor, Coal Estate, Western Coalfields Limited, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra-440001.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out