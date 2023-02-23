Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 23, 2023 09:10 AM IST

CRPF admit card 2023 for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) posts releasing today, February 23. Candidates can download it from crpf.gov.in, when available.

CRPF admit card 2023 for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) posts today on crpf.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will issue admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment examination today, February 23. Candidates can download it from crpf.gov.in, once available.

Previously, CRPF released admit cards for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam and also announced that ASI Steno admit cards will be available on March 17.

“Link to download Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be available on 23/02/2023 & Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be available on 17/03/2023,” it said.

The computer based written test (Paper-I) and written test (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment will be held on February 28, as per latest information available on the website.

Follow the steps given below to download CRPF AC admit card 2022:

  1. First, go to the CRPF website, crpf.gov.in.
  2. The link to download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card will be displayed on the home page. Open it.
  3. Now, login with your user ID and password.
  4. View and download your CRPF exam admit card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
