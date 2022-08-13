Home / Education / Employment News / Delhi Police Housing Corp. Ltd. to recruit JE & Accountant cum Cashier posts

Delhi Police Housing Corp. Ltd. to recruit JE & Accountant cum Cashier posts

Published on Aug 13, 2022
Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited will recruit candidates for JE and Accountant cum Cashier posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till August 18, 2022.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for JE and Accountant cum Cashier posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DPHCL on dphcl.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 18, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer (civil): 10 Posts
  • Accountant cum Cashier: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer (civil): B. Tech/BE (Civil) with minimum three years experience in relevant field of building Construction, Design & similar field.

Accountant cum Cashier: ICWA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. (Maths)/BA (Maths) or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience in accounts.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be 53 years of age as on date of publication of advertisement notice.

Detailed Notification Here 

Other Details

The contractual staff will be filled in Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited, Engineering Wing, 13th Floor, New PHQ Building, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi-110001 initially for a period of eleven (11) months time which will be extended on the performance of the individuals. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DPHCL.

