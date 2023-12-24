Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Department of Consumer Affairs has invited applications for Senior Young Professionals and Young Professionals on a contract basis. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is December 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at consumeraffairs.nic.in or jagograhakjago.gov.in/vacancy. Department of Consumer Affairs Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Young Professional and other posts till Dec 31

The contract will be initially for one year. The contract can be extended till three years.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Department of Consumer Affairs Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Senior Young Professionals and 6 vacancies are for the Young Professionals.

Department of Consumer Affairs Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years for the Young Professional posts and 35 years for the Senior Young Professional Posts.

Department of Consumer Affairs Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jagograhakjago.gov.in/vacancy. The last date to apply is December 31.