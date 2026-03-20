DRDO CEPTAM 2026: Tier I exam on March 23, mock test link activated at drdo.gov.in, direct link here
Defence Research and Development Organisation has activated the mock test link for the DRDO CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 exam. The mock test link is available to candidates on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
The Tier I CBT exam will be held on March 23, 2026. Those candidates who will appear for the examination can appear for the mock test through the simple steps given below.
Direct link to appear for mock test
DRDO CEPTAM 2026: How to appear for mock test
1. Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
2. Click on DRDO CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 exam mock test link.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and you can appear for the mock test.
The medium for examination will be Hindi and English. A total of 150 questions will be asked and the maximum marks is 150. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes.
All sections of the question paper (for both Tier-I & Tier-II CBT) will be time bound. The question paper shall be divided into multiple sections, each with a specified time limit. Upon expiry of the allotted time for a section, it will be locked, automatically closed and the next section will appear.
For Tier-I & Tier-II (Part II) CBT exam, each question will carry 01 mark. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both Tier-I & Tier-II (Part II). Candidates are therefore advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.
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